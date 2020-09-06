162114
Victoria police seek two suspects after alleged stabbing in Centennial Square

VICTORIA - Police in Victoria are appealing to the public for any information about two suspects after an alleged stabbing downtown.

They say officers were in Centennial Square when a man in medical distress approached them shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.

The man told the officers he had been stabbed after an argument with another man.

The victim said he then ran away and was chased by a second man.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect who allegedly stabbed the victim is described as being accompanied by a husky dog, having dreadlocks and wearing a green shirt and a knife on his waistband.

The second suspect is described as a 25-to-30-year-old man with long hair, wearing aviator sunglasses.

