161898
162531
BC  

RCMP are asking for helping finding an elderly male with a medical condition in RIchmond

Elderly male missing

- | Story: 309916

The Richmond RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating a high risk missing male.

Ulrich Hartmann was last seen at approximately 7:00 pm on Saturday, in the 9500 block of Saunders Rd in Richmond. He has not been seen or heard from since.
 
Hartmann is described as a 88 year old Caucasian male, 6 feet tall, slim built, and bald with hair on the sides. He was last seen wearing black pants, a dark coloured shirt, with a vest. He suffers from a medical condition and police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.
 
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hartmann person is asked to contact the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-24160.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
159586
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
162288
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161951


Crocheted hairstyles

Galleries
Check out these incredible hairstyles done by a 17 year old, self-taught hairstylist. If you want more (how can you not), you can...
Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo team up for action thriller
Showbiz
Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo are continuing their streak as...
Shocked alpacas
Must Watch
Alpacas look shocked to see girl riding a toy alpaca.
Floor monster battle with Cashew the frenchie
Must Watch
“The floor monster came after me, but I scared it away.
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Saturday morning is here! Relax a little.  



162609
161715