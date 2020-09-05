RCMP are asking for help in finding an elderly male with a medical condition in RIchmond

Photo: Richmond RCMP

The Richmond RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating a high risk missing male.

Ulrich Hartmann was last seen at approximately 7:00 pm on Saturday, in the 9500 block of Saunders Rd in Richmond. He has not been seen or heard from since.



Hartmann is described as a 88 year old Caucasian male, 6 feet tall, slim built, and bald with hair on the sides. He was last seen wearing black pants, a dark coloured shirt, with a vest. He suffers from a medical condition and police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.



Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hartmann person is asked to contact the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-24160.