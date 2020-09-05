162114
Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S.

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309907

VANCOUVER - RCMP in British Columbia say four Americans have been fined $500 each for violating emergency orders under the Quarantine Act.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion in the Vancouver area late last month.

She says police found the vehicle and determined the driver and three passengers were in breach of restrictions in place for Americans travelling to and from Alaska through Canada.

Such travellers allowed a reasonable length of time to take the most direct route to their destination, and receive a tag for their rear-view mirror that indicates the date they must leave the country.

Roberts says it appears the four Alaskans weren't on the most direct path to Washington state, and were staying in B.C. outside the prescribed timeline.

The four travellers were escorted to the Peace Arch border crossing and Roberts says there were no indications they posed a public health risk.

She said similar situations have so far been rare.

"We believe the majority of citizens that are either travelling in B.C. because they're deemed essential service, or they're transiting through British Columbia, have been compliant," Roberts said.

 

