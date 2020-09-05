162114
Environment Canada issues a air quality warning for Kootenays

Smoky skies in southeast BC

Wildfires in the Kootenays are impacting air quality this Labour Day long weekend. 

Saturday, Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for the Slocan Lake, East Kootenay and West Kootenay regions due to wildfire smoke in the area.

The areas are expected to be impacted by wildfire smoke for the next 24-72 hours. Hot and dry conditions will continue in southeastern British Columbia until Monday.

The Doctor Creek and Talbott Creek wildfires are responsible for the smoky skies, with possible long range impacts from smoke transported from Oregon and California.

The government says smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour. 

"It is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health. People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure," the Environment Canada alert states.

For more details on wildfire smoke and how you can reduce your exposure, click here.

