157346
162531
BC  

West Van cops bust massive house party of up to 300 teens

300 teens at house party

Jane Seyd - | Story: 309864

West Vancouver police say reckless behaviour in the face of the pandemic has got to stop after officers busted up a party of between 200 and 300 teens and young adults in the British Properties Aug. 29.

Police were called to a home in the exclusive residential neighbourhood after receiving noise complaints from neighbours about 10 p.m. last Saturday night and arrived to find a large-scale party underway, said Sgt. Greg Trenholm of the West Vancouver police.

Two hundred to 300 people between the ages of about 17 and 19 were at the party, which had a professional DJ. Promoters had been advertising the party on social media and were charging admission to get in, added Trenholm.

The party clearly violated the provincial health officer’s orders not to hold gatherings of more than 50 people, said Trenholm, adding nobody at the party appeared to be practising social distancing or taking any other precautions.

Youthful partygoers appeared to have come from all over the Lower Mainland to attend the event, he said. Many scattered when police arrived.

One of the promoters of the party was fined $230.

Trenholm said the event is still under investigation and it is unclear who was actually hosting the party or whether the property owners were involved. Fines of up to $2,000 are possible for those who host large gatherings.

Trenholm said it’s time people smartened up. Health officials are telling people not to gather for a reason, he added.

Trenholm said West Vancouver police have received several complaints in recent weeks about large parties that people believe are violating COVID-19 rules. For the most part, however, the complaints have been unfounded, he added.

West Vancouver police will be patrolling this weekend, he said, to make sure people behave and obey all rules.

The highest number of recent COVID-19 cases has been among people 20-29, according to Dr. Bonnie Henry, the province’s medical health officer, who released new statistics on the pandemic Thursday afternoon.

People 20 to 39 now make up the largest number of cases, and positive tests have spiked in that age group since the beginning of July.

Younger people are also transmitting the virus more at private parties, bars and restaurants. Most children and older people have been transmitting the virus through household contacts, workplaces or in a health care or long-term care setting.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
161350
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
159748
159169
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


TGIF Gifs- September 4, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to make your Friday afternoon even better.
TGIF Gifs- September 4, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Brian Cox planning to wear pajamas to virtual Emmys
Showbiz
Succession star Brian Cox is planning to wear pajamas to this...
Dog helps teach little brother how to sit
Must Watch
This puppy doesn’t know “sit” yet, but his...
Bon Jovi fan breaks out dancing at a Celtics game
Must Watch
We don’t know where he is right now but we hope he’s happy.



162609
161944