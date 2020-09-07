162114
BC  

Free webinars to support those living with dementia amid COVID-19 pandemic

Aiding those with dementia

- | Story: 309857

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is offering free webinars in September to help people living with dementia and caregivers as they navigate through the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Factors that are beyond peoples control such as the pandemic can cause stress and exhaustion with the ability to drastically change a person's behaviour.

This can be felt more heavily for Okanagan residents who live with dementia and their caregivers.

A person living with dementia's ability to cope with rapid change can be impacted by physiological changes in the brain which result in changes to memory, communication and personality. It is crucial for people to know how to work together while respecting a person's individuality as they navigate through the changing circumstances.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is reminding people that behaviours have a reason and when a person living with dementia acts a certain way that may appear strange, they are doing it as a way to communicate a need, or to meet a need.

For example, pacing can suggest a need to go outside and walk, while also acting as a way to expend energy. Understanding why a behaviour is happening can help you identify ways to respond and meet the needs of the person with dementia.

To learn more about caregiving and those living with dementia amid a rapidly changing environment, you can register for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.'s webinar on responsive behaviours, taking place Sept. 23 at 2 p.m.

And to learn more about the other upcoming webinars click here.

People with questions related to dementia can contact the First Link® Dementia Helpline, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1-800-936-6033.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
159586
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
161622
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160939


Adorable dog demands more scratches

Must Watch
“Excuse me, hooman, we are not done here”.
Almost nailed it
Galleries
These things didn’t quite hit the mark.
Rihanna: ‘I’ve forgiven Chris Brown for beating me’
Showbiz
Rihanna has forgiven Chris Brown for assaulting her and insists...
Simultaneous golf swing
Must Watch
That was close!
Sleepy puppy slips off step
Must Watch
Aw so cute!



160095
161715