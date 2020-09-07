Free webinars to support those living with dementia amid COVID-19 pandemic

Photo: Contributed

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is offering free webinars in September to help people living with dementia and caregivers as they navigate through the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Factors that are beyond peoples control such as the pandemic can cause stress and exhaustion with the ability to drastically change a person's behaviour.

This can be felt more heavily for Okanagan residents who live with dementia and their caregivers.

A person living with dementia's ability to cope with rapid change can be impacted by physiological changes in the brain which result in changes to memory, communication and personality. It is crucial for people to know how to work together while respecting a person's individuality as they navigate through the changing circumstances.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is reminding people that behaviours have a reason and when a person living with dementia acts a certain way that may appear strange, they are doing it as a way to communicate a need, or to meet a need.

For example, pacing can suggest a need to go outside and walk, while also acting as a way to expend energy. Understanding why a behaviour is happening can help you identify ways to respond and meet the needs of the person with dementia.

To learn more about caregiving and those living with dementia amid a rapidly changing environment, you can register for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.'s webinar on responsive behaviours, taking place Sept. 23 at 2 p.m.

And to learn more about the other upcoming webinars click here.

People with questions related to dementia can contact the First Link® Dementia Helpline, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1-800-936-6033.