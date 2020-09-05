Three-in-five BC jobs will be affected by automation in 20 years: report

Photo: BC Fed of Labour

The mechanization and automation of work has worried workers for centuries.

As far back as 1589, Queen Elizabeth I voiced concerns about how the invention of the stocking-frame knitting machine would impact employment of hand-knitting workers and craftsmen.

But back here in the miserable year of 2020, with many working from home, a new study from the BC Federation of Labour suggests the automation of work is accelerating.

“Anyone who thinks they’re immune to automation should think twice,” BCFED president Laird Cronk said. “This report finds that three out of five BC workers are at medium-to-high likelihood of having their jobs affected in the next 20 years.”

While most of the jobs automated out of existence in past centuries were repetitive or labour intensive, machine learning is allowing computers and robots to take on more sophisticated tasks. Pieces of existing jobs are being automated, rather than being replaced outright.

“The report shows that automation is coinciding with big changes in the structure of work and our economy,” said BCFED Secretary-Treasurer Sussanne Skidmore. “And it’s not just in the shift away from industrial jobs toward service and technical jobs that we usually think of around automation. There’s growing inequality in wages within those job categories too.”

The study found that the sectors with workers most vulnerable to automation are the trades, transportation and equipment operation, natural resources and agriculture, sales and services, manufacturing and utilities, and technical occupations in health, natural, and applied sciences.

Throughout these sectors, the highest-susceptibility jobs include occupations such as retail sales person, administrative assistant, food counter attendants and certain kitchen staff, cashiers, and transport truck drivers.

The occupations least likely to be automated are registered nurses, elementary school and kindergarten teachers, secondary school educators, early childhood educators and their assistants, and retail and wholesale trade managers.

The BC Federation of Labour report also states automation is contributing to a growing gap between the average and the median wages — something that impacts women, people of colour and immigrants the most.

“This should serve as a call to action for workers and unions everywhere in BC,” Cronk said. “The issue isn’t about stopping automation, or whether it’s good or bad. It’s about making sure we’re active participants in deciding how automation will change work, workplaces and the lives of working people.”

The group is calling on the provincial government to consider strategies and legislation is protect workers from automation.