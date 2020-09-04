162114
B.C. had 121 new COVID-19 cases, one death, in past 24 hours

121 new cases, 1 death

There were 121 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in British Columbia in the past 24 hours, one of which came from the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the total number of positive tests across the province to 6,162, and active cases have risen to 1,233. This is 58 more active cases than Thursday, and once again, the most active cases B.C. has had since the pandemic began.

While hospitalizations have been slowly climbing in recent weeks, they actually fell by three Friday, back down to 31. Twelve of these people are being treated in intensive care.

One more person has died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 211.

After two new healthcare facility outbreaks were declared Thursday, another at Delta's KinVillage assisted living facility was declared Friday.

In a statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry cautioned British Columbians to be safe over the long weekend.

"COVID-19 continues to affect our province and this long weekend is no different. Whether you're celebrating the Canucks game tonight or meeting friends for a barbecue or camping, let's make it a safe, small-group long weekend,” she said.

"Get outside this weekend and enjoy your time with friends and family and outdoor activities, while protecting the more vulnerable around you.”

