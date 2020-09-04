Longtime NDP MLA Shane Simpson not seeking re-election

British Columbia's minister of social development and poverty reduction says he won't run in the next provincial election.
Shane Simpson, who represents Vancouver-Hastings in the legislature, says he believes it's the right time for change.
He says in a statement that serving in the cabinet portfolio has been the "icing on the cake" of his political career, considering his own childhood growing up in a housing project in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.
Simpson first won the riding in 2005, replacing New Democrat Joy MacPhail after her retirement from politics.
The riding has been represented by a New Democrat since its creation in 1991.
Simpson was awarded the Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal in 2002 for his contribution to the community.