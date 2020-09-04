157346
Dawson Creek, B.C., getting new hospital to replace aging facility

Residents of Dawson Creek in B.C.'s Peace Region will be getting a new 70-bed hospital to replace their decades-old facility.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the new hospital is something he and local officials have aspired to have built for a long time.

Dix says he's confident the $377-million project will finish on time and on budget, regardless of any pressures brought on by COVID-19.

The new hospital will feature a larger emergency room and is scheduled to open to patients in the fall of 2025.

The hospital will provide a range of surgical services as well as chemotherapy, ambulatory care, radiology, clinical support and pharmacy services.

Dix says the province is continuing to work on bringing health-care professionals not only to northern B.C., but other communities outside of major centres.

