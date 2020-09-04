Mandatory Chronic Wasting Disease testing of Kootenay deer

Photo: File photo

The British Columbia government is taking steps to monitor a potential invasion of zombie deer from the United States.

While there have been no reported cases of Chronic Wasting Disease – sometimes known as zombie deer disease – in B.C., 64 animals near Libby, Mont. have been discovered with the disease since June 2019. The Montana town is about 125 kilometres south of Cranbrook.

These discoveries were the first time the disease has been found west of the Rocky Mountains.

To monitor the disease in B.C., the government is requiring hunters to submit deer heads taken from specific areas in the Kootenay region.

“The Province has been monitoring for the disease since 2002,” the government said in a press release.

“The Peace and East Kootenay regions have been targeted as high-risk areas for disease entry due to the disease's presence in Alberta and Montana. B.C. will continue testing samples for the disease to ensure the Province's CWD-free status and inform any additional response.”

CWD is a fatal nervous system disease that affects deer, elk and moose, and is spread through contact with an infected animal or contaminated soil, food or water. It's been discovered in 26 U.S. states. While it has never spread to humans, some scientists believe it could make that jump in the future.

The mandatory testing is in place for specific wildlife management units in the Kootenays, but the province is also asking hunters in other areas of the province to bring deer, moose and elk heads to drop-off locations for CWD testing.

After an infected animal was found near Edmonton in 2016, the province asked B.C. hunters to donate deer heads for testing.

More information about the program, including drop-off locations and impacted areas, can be found here.