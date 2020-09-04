ICBC issues plea for safe driving this Labour Day long weekend

Photo: Contributed

Although pandemic restrictions are stopping people from gathering in large groups, ICBC is still asking motorists to drive carefully this long weekend.

According to ICBC, an average of four people die and 600 people are injured in 2,100 crashes every Labour Day long weekend.

In the Lower Mainland alone, 440 people are injured in 1,300 crashes every year.

Staying focused on driving and looking out for other road users is the key to road safety, said ICBC in a statement.

Police across B.C. will be looking out for distracted drivers as part of September’s enforcement and education campaign.

Here are four tips ICBC and the police across B.C. are reminding motorists: