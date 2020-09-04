157346
BC  

ICBC issues plea for safe driving this Labour Day long weekend

Arrive alive this weekend

Valerie Leung / Richmond News - | Story: 309811

Although pandemic restrictions are stopping people from gathering in large groups, ICBC is still asking motorists to drive carefully this long weekend.

According to ICBC, an average of four people die and 600 people are injured in 2,100 crashes every Labour Day long weekend.

In the Lower Mainland alone, 440 people are injured in 1,300 crashes every year.

Staying focused on driving and looking out for other road users is the key to road safety, said ICBC in a statement.

Police across B.C. will be looking out for distracted drivers as part of September’s enforcement and education campaign.

Here are four tips ICBC and the police across B.C. are reminding motorists:

  • Turn your phone on silent mode and keep it out of reach to help you stay focused on driving.
  • Have at least two seconds of following distance between vehicles in good road conditions and at least three seconds on high-speed roads. Also increase distance when following large vehicles.
  • Keep clear of trucks and RVs’ blind spots by keeping a good distance where you can see both their side mirrors.
  • Check road conditions before travelling to make sure you have extra time when driving road and don’t rush. Slowing down will reduce risk of crashing.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
157941
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
159748
161779
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161324


Bon Jovi fan breaks out dancing at a Celtics game

Must Watch
We don’t know where he is right now but we hope he’s happy.
Friday Fails- September 4, 2020
Galleries
Hey, bad days happen. Have a laugh at some of these fails.  
Friday Fails- September 4, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Curious dog is completely blown away by lemon slice
Must Watch
Watch this adorable dog completely lose it over a slice of lemon!
Christopher Nolan ‘excited’ to see Tenet star Robert Pattinson as Batman
Showbiz
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is looking forward to seeing Robert...



154831
162216