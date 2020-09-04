ICBC issues plea for safe driving this Labour Day long weekend

Photo: Contributed
Although pandemic restrictions are stopping people from gathering in large groups, ICBC is still asking motorists to drive carefully this long weekend.
According to ICBC, an average of four people die and 600 people are injured in 2,100 crashes every Labour Day long weekend.
In the Lower Mainland alone, 440 people are injured in 1,300 crashes every year.
Staying focused on driving and looking out for other road users is the key to road safety, said ICBC in a statement.
Police across B.C. will be looking out for distracted drivers as part of September’s enforcement and education campaign.
Here are four tips ICBC and the police across B.C. are reminding motorists:
- Turn your phone on silent mode and keep it out of reach to help you stay focused on driving.
- Have at least two seconds of following distance between vehicles in good road conditions and at least three seconds on high-speed roads. Also increase distance when following large vehicles.
- Keep clear of trucks and RVs’ blind spots by keeping a good distance where you can see both their side mirrors.
- Check road conditions before travelling to make sure you have extra time when driving road and don’t rush. Slowing down will reduce risk of crashing.