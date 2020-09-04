Petition calls for BC to make masks mandatory in all public spaces

Photo: Unsplash/Julian Wan

A petition calls for the BC Ministry of Health to mandate mandatory mask usage across the province in public spaces.

Entitled "Mandatory Mask Usage Across BC Shared Public Spaces," the petition notes that projections show that masks are the most effective tool to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Ben Hynes started the petition to the BC Ministry of Health as well as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. He notes that historically, pandemics become much worse in the fall and winter: "If we do not do everything we can now, we could be headed toward a disaster.

"We have the opportunity to significantly curb the growth of this second wave, but the BC Health Ministry is afraid of the backlash they may receive for mandating mask usage," writes Hynes.

"Let them know that you want mandated mandatory mask usage in shared spaces. Please sign this petition and protect our collective friends and family here in B.C."

The petition has garnered more than 4,600 signatures.

On Aug. 24, Hugs Over Masks gathered outside of Metrotown SkyTrain Station to protest TransLink's new mandatory mask policy. However, TransLink says that 'anti-maskers' represent the minority of its riders.

In a release issued Wednesday, the transportation agency says a whopping 92 per cent of its customers are now wearing masks on board transit vehicles. The news comes just over a week after the new policy came into effect.

BC Ferries also requires customers to wear non-medical masks or face coverings while on board all vessels.

A number of businesses in B.C. have also opted to implement the mandatory face mask policy.