Most new COVID-19 infections among 20-39 year olds in B.C.

Photo: BC CDC British Columbians aged 20-39 have seen most COVID-19 infections in recent weeks.

As confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across British Columbia, the new cases have largely been seen in younger people.

New data released Thursday by the BC Centre for Disease Control shows throughout the summer, those between the ages of 20 and 39 have contracted most cases of the virus.

“In the last few weeks, the virus is really spreading amongst younger people,” Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said. “Many of these interactions are social interactions, where it has been spread amongst social networks.”

Dr. Henry also noted in just the past week, they've seen an increase in cases among 40-49 year olds, as well as younger children, “reflecting transmission that's happening in communities and homes.”

B.C. saw 537 new cases in the past week, and the median age of infection has dropped from the 50s to 41, which reflects that fact that many of the new cases are among these younger people.

As such, the province has seen fewer hospitalizations, and deaths, due to the virus. The median age of hospitalization is 69, while the median age of deaths is 85.

“Our hospitalizations still remain very low,” Dr. Henry said. “One of the important considerations with this pandemic is making sure that we protect our healthcare system so it is there to provide needed health services to everybody ... We are monitoring that very carefully.

“That remains at a manageable level, but having said that, we don't want these numbers to increase any further.”

In her presentation, Dr. Henry showed that through the summer, COVID-19 exposures have risen in places like restaurants and bars, private parties and workplace settings among those between the ages of 20 and 69.

“This should be no surprise, as we know, we've been reporting on the Kelowna cluster for example, which was associated with a variety of these settings,” Dr. Henry said.

While the Central Okanagan saw a rapid increase in new cases in early July, in large part due to a single group of infected people who attended several private parties, the pandemic is now largely centred around the Lower Mainland.

In the last week of August, the Interior Health region saw an in infection rate of just 1.9 per 100,000 people, the second lowest in the province next to Vancouver Island. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Coastal Health region saw an infection rate of 18.6 per 100,000 for the same time period.