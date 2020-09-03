162114
Fort St. John tornado event confirmed

Weak tornado confirmed

Environment Canada is confirming a weak tornado that hit Fort St. John last month.

The tornado was generated by a severe thunderstorm Aug. 21, with wind speeds estimated up to 130 km/h, and a track three kilometres long and up to 80 metres wide across the north end of the city, the agency said Wednesday. This tornado was rated EF0.

“The Northern Tornadoes Project, in collaboration with Environment and Climate Change Canada, facilitated a remote damage survey,” Environment Canada said. “The results of this survey, determined the rating of the tornado's strength.”

The storm and tornado blew off roofs, caused power outages, and toppled trees and fences in various parts of town, including the Surerus Park and Countryview Estates neighbourhoods. 

Meteorologists continue to compile pictures of the tornado and damage. Residents can call 1-800-239-0484, or email [email protected]

