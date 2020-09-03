Missing Columbia Valley man found dead with dog at his side

Photo: Columbia Valley RCMP

The search for a missing Columbia Valley man ended in tragedy Thursday.

Martin Baker was last seen on Sept. 2 when he left his home in Wilmer, B.C. with his pitbull cross Rusty for a walk. RCMP launched a search and activated search and rescue crews, who scoured the area that evening and Thursday morning.

An RCMP officer in an aircraft spotted Baker’s body at 1:10 p.m. near Wilmer Lake. The BC Coroners Service is now investigating.

"Police do not believe that criminality was involved in Martin's sudden death," states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, of the BC RCMP Southeast District. “We extend our sincerest condolences to Mr. Baker’s family during this difficult time.”

Amazingly, Martin’s pitbull was also found. Despite being off his leash, Rusty stayed by Martin’s side, until searchers reached the scene. Rusty was found in good spirits and good health.