BC announces 89 new COVID-19 cases, one death

89 new virus cases, 1 death

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

With five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region Thursday, there are now 21 active cases of the virus in the region. 

Despite the growing number of cases in the Interior, none of the infected people are currently being treated in hospital. Province-wide, 34 people are in hospital, largely in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions. 

ORIGINAL: 3:24 p.m.

Eighty-nine new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in British Columbia over the past 24 hours, five of which came from the Interior Health region. 

The new cases bring the total number of positive tests in the province to 6,041, 450 of which came from the Interior. Province-wide, there are now 1,175 active cases, an increase of 48 since Wednesday, and the highest number of active cases in the province since the beginning of the pandemic. 

Hospitalizations grew by one, to 34, and 11 of these patients are being treated in critical care. 

The five new cases in the Interior Health region come after five new cases were announced Wednesday as well. 

One more resident of a long-term seniors care home died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 210 across the province.

There are also 2,801 people under active public health monitoring, after coming into contact with a COVID-positive person. 

On Thursday,  Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced two new COVID-19 outbreaks at Surrey’s Cherington Place long-term care home and at Point Grey private hospital, where single cases of the virus have been discovered. 

Additionally, the outbreak at Maple Ridge's Seniors Village was declared over, leaving 11 outbreaks at healthcare facilities. 

