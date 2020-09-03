BC school district get millions for COVID-19 safety measures

Photo: BC gov. Flickr/file Education Minister Rob Fleming

Each school district within B.C. will determine just how it will spend a portion of more than $242 million allocated by the federal government for COVID-19 safety measures.

The funding is on top of more than $45 million provided by the provincial government for health and safety measures for students and staff as schools get ready to reopen next Thursday.

In making the funding official Thursday afternoon, Education Minister Rob Fleming stated each district in the province would receive money based on a per-student formula, but didn't get into specifics as to what that would mean for each district.

However, he did say districts could use the money based on their specific needs and priorities.

"As we all know, B.C. is a diverse province. There isn't a one-size fits all approach to how districts and independent schools will implement their K-12 restart plans," said Fleming.

"This funding will be used in different ways by different school districts based on what their priorities are for additional resources for COVID safety."

Central Okanagan School District Kevin Kaardal said the board would set out its priorities for the funding once they receive all the details from the province.

Fleming did say the province would receive federal funds in two installments. The first $121.1 million will \be received this month, with up to another $121.1 million in January.

"We are initially allocating $101.1 million to public school districts, $7.96 million to independent schools, and reserving $12.1 million for emerging COVID-related issues between September and December, 2020," said Fleming.

"This reserve amount will be allocated for the education sector before the end of December."

In a letter to the minister earlier this week, BC Teachers' Federation president Teri Mooring urged the province to use the additional money to create smaller class sizes and reduce classroom density, and to create hybrid and remote learning options in every district in the province.

In response, Fleming again reiterated that, while funding may be used to hire more teachers and expand or introduce more remote learning options, the needs in each district may vary.

He cited the differences between a more remote area such as Burns Lake which would have vastly different priorities than a larger, urban district like Surrey.

"I have been hearing reports that school districts are hiring additional teachers to support remote learning programs as they need them. And, I think that will probably be a considerable area of how this money is utilized.

"But, we don't to be prescriptive understanding different districts will have considerably different priorities based on what kind of needs they have."

Fleming did applaud the initiatives already installed by several districts around the province, including two in the Okanagan.

He singled out Vernon, which used some of its provincial funding to establish remote learning options for First Nation students, and the Central Okanagan, which used some of its earlier funding to purchase 53 electro-static sprayers, 40 hand held units for cleaning buses and hand washing stations for each of its 40 portables.