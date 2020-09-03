162114
Ignitions planned at 7,000-ha Doctor Creek wildfire

Ignitions planned at fire

The BC Wildfire Service says it will be conducting planned ignitions this afternoon at the Doctor Creek wildfire near Canal Flats.

Steep terrain on the southeastern flank of the 7,000-hectare fire has limited direct attack capabilities, firefighters say.

“The planned ignitions will bring the fire's edge down to pre-determined boundaries where crews can safely deliver water to the fire's edge,” BCWS said online,

“Crews working on the south flank have completed heavy equipment control lines and hand guard that ties into a natural drainage on the east flank where helicopters have been delivering fire retardant. To the west, the control line ties into a natural fuel break.”

The BC Wildfire Service says as winds slow this afternoon, smoke may settle in the valleys nearby and be highly visible in the area. 

Five properties remain under an evacuation order due to the fire, with a few others on evacuation alert. 184 firefighters, eight helicopters and 13 pieces of heavy equipment are assigned to the fire.

