161795
BC  

University of Victoria law centre to train generation of Indigenous lawyers

Training Indigenous lawyers

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309734

A new generation of Indigenous legal scholars will be trained at the University of Victoria, which announced the expansion of its law school to house Canada's new National Centre for Indigenous Laws.

The federal and B.C. governments and the Law Foundation of B.C. are contributing $27.1 million to fund the expansion for the centre.

It will become home to the world's first joint degree in Indigenous legal orders and Canadian common law.

University president Jamie Cassels said the Indigenous law school will be essential in reworking the legal fabric of Canada.

"The research and teaching that will occur at the centre will have a transformational impact on individuals and communities across Canada, and indeed, around the world," he said at a news conference on Thursday. "It will play a vital role in helping to grow a more just and inclusive Canada."

The 2,440-square-metre addition to the Anne and Murray Fraser Building at the university will use Coast Salish designs, signage and public art, and reflect the law school's long-standing relations with the Songhees, Esquimalt and WSANEC peoples in the Victoria area, Cassels said.

The national centre will be home to the first Indigenous law program in the world to combine the intensive study of both Indigenous and non-Indigenous law, he said.

Prof. Val Napoleon, the university's Law Foundation chair of Indigenous justice and governance, said the school's expansion represents a justice sanctuary for Indigenous people.

"It's the idea of sanctuary that I want to apply as a metaphor for this building," she said. "A metaphor for our teaching of Indigenous laws and for our students. That's what this physical structure represents."

Melanie Mark, B.C.'s minister of advanced education, said the school will produce a generation of Indigenous legal scholars, students she called "briefcase warriors."

The minister became emotional during the announcement, saying she couldn't help but reflect on the struggles of Indigenous Peoples to assert and have their rights recognized. Mark, who is Indigenous, said the development of the law centre was historic.

"We can make change when we work together and we can make change when we invest in structures like this," she said. "Think about government policies that invested in creating residential schools, and today in 2020, we are investing in a national centre for Indigenous laws."

B.C. is contributing $13 million to the expansion, while the federal government will provide $9.1 million and the Law Foundation of B.C. will spend $5 million.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
160709
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
161814
159169
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162546


Food art

Galleries
Etoni Mama is treating her children of 12, 10, and 8 years old to intricate, colorful, and exciting meals that both look and taste...
Food art (2)
Galleries
Beyonce sends sweet floral gift to Katy Perry following birth of daughter Daisy
Showbiz
Katy Perry received a fitting floral bouquet from fellow singer...
How to make a puppet using Post-It notes
Must Watch
Got time on your hands? Puppet master Barnaby Dixon and his...
Opera singing cockatiel
Must Watch
Yoki is so irresistible with his facial expressions when he...



159066
161715