'Carrot and stick' approach to virus measures to continue, Horgan says

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

Premier John Horgan says the B.C. government will continue to use a "carrot and stick" approach to encouraging people to follow COVID-19 safety measures.

Horgan says officials have been working "overtime" to remind the public that a global health pandemic is ongoing and that the government isn't afraid to use fines if people ignore public health orders.

The premier's comments come as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is set to release new COVID-19 modelling data today ahead of schools resuming next week.

The Fraser Health Authority, meanwhile, says it is restricting visitors throughout a long-term care home in Surrey after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

It says the movement of staff and residents at Cherington Place has also been restricted.

It has enhanced cleaning and infection control measures as well.