162114
162166
BC  

'Carrot and stick' approach to virus measures to continue, Horgan says

'Carrot and stick' approach

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309731

Premier John Horgan says the B.C. government will continue to use a "carrot and stick" approach to encouraging people to follow COVID-19 safety measures.

Horgan says officials have been working "overtime" to remind the public that a global health pandemic is ongoing and that the government isn't afraid to use fines if people ignore public health orders.

The premier's comments come as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is set to release new COVID-19 modelling data today ahead of schools resuming next week.

The Fraser Health Authority, meanwhile, says it is restricting visitors throughout a long-term care home in Surrey after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

It says the movement of staff and residents at Cherington Place has also been restricted.

It has enhanced cleaning and infection control measures as well.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
161814
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
159586
161117
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161345


Beyonce sends sweet floral gift to Katy Perry following birth of daughter Daisy

Showbiz
Katy Perry received a fitting floral bouquet from fellow singer Beyonce following the birth of her daughter Daisy. The pop...
How to make a puppet using Post-It notes
Must Watch
Got time on your hands? Puppet master Barnaby Dixon and his...
Opera singing cockatiel
Must Watch
Yoki is so irresistible with his facial expressions when he...
The power of nature
Galleries
Well that’s pretty neat.
Better Call Saul tops list of best TV shows available to stream
Showbiz
Better Call Saul has topped a new U.S. TV poll to find the best...



162346
162216