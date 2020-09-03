161795
Car thief locks himself in car when confronted, insists it’s his

Thief claims car as own

Story: 309728

A 40-year-old man was arrested late Monday night after being found sitting in a car that did not belong to him.

Port Moody police said the vehicle’s owner confronted the suspect, who immediately locked himself inside and insisted the car was his.

“The complainant quickly produced the car key, pressed the unlock button, which successfully unlocked the doors, thus proving ownership,” Const. Jason Maschke said in a statement. 

“The suspect then exited the car and attempted to flee the scene on foot, while now in possession of the complainant’s jacket, which previously had been left inside the car.”

Maschke said the vehicle’s owner followed the suspect to a nearby convenience store, where officers were able to make an arrest. He is facing a count of theft under $5,000 and was released with a promise to appear in court.

“The Port Moody Police Department would like to take this opportunity to remind residents to lock their doors and ensure valuables are kept safely out of sight,” Maschke said. “It only takes a few moments for opportunistic thieves to gain access to a vehicle, stealing the contents, if not the entire vehicle itself.”

More BC News

