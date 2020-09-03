161795
Mounties found kilos of fentanyl, $100,000 cash at home in Surrey

$100K, kilos of drugs seized

The Canadian Press

A search warrant carried out by the Mounties in Surrey, B.C., has uncovered a large stash of drugs and cash.

Police say officers picked up two people on suspicion of drug trafficking on Aug. 20, which led them to the home.

Officers discovered 3.1 kilograms of fentanyl, 225 grams of cocaine, oxycodone pills and over $100,000 in cash.

Staff Sgt. Ryan Element says it's a significant amount of drugs to be taken off the street and the drugs could have harmed or killed people.

The RCMP say one suspect was released, while another was arrested during the search of the home.

No charges have yet been laid, but police say one of the suspects is believed to be involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

