RCMP looking for man wanted for vehicle theft

Photo: Hundred Mile House RCMP

100 Mile House RCMP are looking for help finding a man.

They're looking for Matthew Joel Bouwknecht for the theft of a vehicle, according to a press release.

Bouwknecht is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian man standing 5'11". He's around 175 lbs with brown hair and green eyes. He also has a variety of tattoos on his neck, left hand and right arm.

Police warn the public against approaching Bouwknecht.

"If located, contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area," states Cpl. Madonna Saunderson in the release.

Alternatively, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477.