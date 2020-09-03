157346
Nine more BC flights on COVID-19 exposure alert list

More flights on watchlist

Kirsten Clarke / Richmond News - | Story: 309707

COVID-19 exposure alerts have been issued for nine more flights through B.C.

The six domestic and three international flights were added to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s online list of public exposures this week.

The affected flights are:

  • Aug. 22: Air Tahiti Nui flight 68 from Tahiti to Vancouver (affected rows not reported)
  • Aug. 22: Air Tahiti Nui flight 68 from Vancouver to Paris (affected rows not reported)
  • Aug. 24: Flair flight 8711 from Vancouver to Prince George to Edmonton (affected rows: 26 to 32)
  • Aug. 25: Air Canada flight 128 from Vancouver to Toronto (affected rows: 24 to 32 and 37 to 43)
  • Aug. 26: Air Canada flight 210 from Vancouver to Calgary (affected rows: 21 to 27)
  • Aug. 26: Air India flight 1143 from Delhi to Vancouver (affected rows: 36 to 42)
  • Aug. 26: WestJet flight 3100 from Fort St. John to Calgary (affected rows: 13 to 19)
  • Aug. 28: Air Canada flight 122 from Vancouver to Toronto (affected rows: 18 to 22)

In total, 74 flights into and out of B.C. have been added to the BCCDC’s warning list in August, including 20 international flights and 54 domestic flights.

Information on affected rows is included on the list when it’s available.

While the BCCDC says that people seated in the affected rows should be considered at higher risk of exposure to the virus, the agency recommends that anyone who was on the flight self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

People arriving in Canada from outside of the country are required to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days under the federal Quarantine Act.

The full list of flight exposures can be found on the BCCDC’s website.

