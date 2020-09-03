Vancouver Coastal Health issues COVID exposure warning for Granville Street bar

Photo: El Furniture Warehouse

Vancouver Coastal Health has issued a possible COVID-19 exposure warning for a popular restaurant-bar on the city's Granville Strip.

The health authority cautions that anyone who visited El Furniture Warehouse on Aug. 25 or 26 during business operating hours will need to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

If you visited El Furniture Warehouse on Granville during the times of possible exposure, it does not mean you will develop COVID-19. The possible exposures are believed to be low risk but, out of an abundance of caution, Public Health asks anyone who may have visited the location listed on the specified dates and times to monitor themselves for symptoms.

The venue, which is the original of the Warehouse Group of establishments that bill themselves as "B.C.'s premium dive bars," has not addressed the exposure notice on their social media channels.

VCH adds locations to the list as a precaution and believes possible exposures to be low risk.

If you have been identified as a COVID-19 case or close contact, VCH Public Health will contact you directly and provide further instruction.

Currently, VCH has active COVID-19 exposure warnings for The Banter Room in Yaletown, Privé Kitchen + Bar, and downtown's Hawksworth restaurant, among other restaurants and venues.

The health authority also issued a warning for Wreck Beach in conjunction with a large gathering there on August 15. Exposure notices are active on the VCH site for a month and then archived.