Video captures black bear taking a stroll inside Whistler resort

A new guest made an unexpected visit to the Four Seasons Resort Whistler this summer.

Security footage from the alpine hotel's lobby on July 13 posted to YouTube this week shows a curious bruin sauntering in through the front door.

Following this, the black bear walks up a couple of steps in the lobby to investigate its posh surroundings.

A spokesperson for the Four Seasons Resort Whistler says the manager on duty saw the black bear right away and was able to safely escort it out of the building.

"No guests encountered the animal on the property," they explain.

"Even though this is a rare occurrence, our team is very well trained to handle these encounters given the wildlife who also live in and around this beautiful destination."