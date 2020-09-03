161795
159971
BC  

Video captures black bear taking a stroll inside Whistler resort

Bear wanders into hotel

Elana Shepert/Vancouver is Awesome - | Story: 309703

A new guest made an unexpected visit to the Four Seasons Resort Whistler this summer.

Security footage from the alpine hotel's lobby on July 13 posted to YouTube this week shows a curious bruin sauntering in through the front door. 

Following this, the black bear walks up a couple of steps in the lobby to investigate its posh surroundings.

A spokesperson for the Four Seasons Resort Whistler says the manager on duty saw the black bear right away and was able to safely escort it out of the building. 

"No guests encountered the animal on the property," they explain. 

"Even though this is a rare occurrence, our team is very well trained to handle these encounters given the wildlife who also live in and around this beautiful destination."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
154547
162547
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158628


The power of nature

Galleries
Well that’s pretty neat.
Better Call Saul tops list of best TV shows available to stream
Showbiz
Better Call Saul has topped a new U.S. TV poll to find the best...
Star Wars – Pug Edition
Must Watch
May the pug be with you.
A car review with a toddler
Must Watch
Like Top Gear but without the budget and Hammond is now a...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
If you don’t start your morning wasting time on the...



162609
161715