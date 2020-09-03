Petition urges conservation officers not to euthanize bear that swatted Coquitlam trail runner

Photo: Sam Abdullah

A petition calling on the BC Conservation Officer Service to relocate rather than euthanize a black bear that swatted a woman on the upper Coquitlam Crunch trail last Saturday is gaining attention.

Nearly 1,600 people have signed the online petition at change.org with many saying humans, not bears are the problem, while others are criticizing development in Coquitlam for encroaching on bear territory.

“Please relocate the bear. The bear wasn’t aggressive. We need to relocate if needed,” states Magda Rosen, who was one of the first signees to the petition started two days ago by Navneet Jha.

In the video, the woman sees the bear at the edge of the trail and freezes, at which point the bear walks up to her and taps her, then rushes away briefly. When it saunters back toward her, the woman uses the opportunity to continue her run down the trail and the bear watches her go.

The man who shot the widely-seen video of the incident, Sam Abdullah, also wants the bear to be relocated and says he’s concerned the Crunch bear is being mistaken for another larger bear that has been causing trouble in the area.

“I believe that bear isn’t dangerous to the community as his reaction is normal when he found himself surrounded by the runner. The runner froze and [the bear] was trying to defend himself gently,” he said.

“I walked closer only to save the woman,” he said.

He believes the bear was not being aggressive, only startled, and shouldn’t be euthanized as a conflict bear.

On Monday, Insp. Murray Smith said a decision hadn’t been made about the bear. If caught, its fate would depended on a number of factors.

“To me, it’s a bear that’s lost its fear of people, it’s human habituated,” he said.