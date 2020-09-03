Wildfire mitigation work to take place near 100 Mile House

Photo: 100 Mile House District Work heats up to cool down fires in 100 Mile House.

The 100 Mile House Development Corporation and the Forest Enhancement Society of BC have partnered to cool down wildfire risk.

The two groups are reducing wildfire risk by manual and machine clearing of forested areas with a heavy focus on neighbourhoods and areas near the 100 Mile House community. The aim is to reduce the possibility of wildfire danger in neighbourhoods.

“This partnership is supporting the economy by creating opportunities for people from local communities, including the Canim Lake Band, as well as local contractors,” says Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests in a press release. “It’s also benefiting people living in and near 100 Mile House, and all British Columbians, by reducing wildfire risk.”

This project will create around 10 full-time jobs and opportunity for local contract work.

“The development corporation is aware of the impact of implementing the treatments so close to residences. We are striving to minimize the impact on these neighbourhoods, while creating fuel breaks to enhance public safety and reduce wildfire risk," adds Joanne Doddridge, director of economic development and planning, District of 100 Mile House.

The work for this field season will take place north and south of Horse Lake. It will include the conclusion of activities in areas treated last fall, east of 100 Mile and properties on the north side of Horse Lake Road and the Ranchette subdivision.

Both 100 Mile House Development Corporation and FESBC wrote in the press release, "It is hoped that material removed this year to create fuel breaks can be used as biomass in the form of pulp or ground for pellets, minimizing the amount of material that needs to be burned. All the pulp fibre and a significant portion of the residual fibre removed last year was used."

The project is expected to be completed by March 2022.

Learn more about the FESBC's plans here.