Cougar attacks boy near Lillooet, dog to the rescue

Photo: Pixabay

A 10-year-old boy is lucky to have escaped serious injury after being attacked by a cougar northwest of Lillooet.

The attack took place Monday afternoon outside a remote family cabin near Marshall Lake.

Two women and four children, between ages 10 and 13, were walking a trail when the boy ran ahead. A cougar suddenly dropped out of a tree and swiped at the boy, who was knocked down.

The cougar pursued the boy on the ground, scratching his back and chest.

A Border Collie with the group jumped on the cougar’s back while the group started screaming and throwing rocks and sticks. The cougar ran away.

A nearby road worker helped administer first aid and the boy was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The BC Conservation Officer Service says it is using hounds to track the cougar as their investigation continues.

“While cougar attacks are rare, Conservation Officers urge anyone venturing into the backcountry to be prepared in case of any wildlife,” BCCOS said on Facebook.