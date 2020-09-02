BCGEU demands provincial government release long-promised pandemic pay

Photo: stantec.com

B.C.’s largest union is demanding the provincial government immediately distribute long-promised pandemic pay stipends to frontline workers or provide a firm date when the funds will go out.

Castanet reported last week more than 250,000 frontline employees — ranging from paramedics and nurses to prison guards — have not yet received the $4 per hour lump sum payment for the 16-week period starting March 15.

The program, which is partially funded by the federal government, was announced back in mid-May.

“Thousands of our members and other workers across the province have been waiting for this stipend to be paid out for months and these delays are frustrating and unacceptable,” says BCGEU president Stephanie Smith. “Essential workers are counting on this money to pay their bills, but the TPP was also meant to be recognition of the important contribution they’ve made to get our province through this public health crisis. Delays send the wrong message.”

The B.C. Government told Castanet last week it had not yet given the funds to Interior Health related to the pandemic pay, but did not fully explain the delay.

The BCGEU says they are also pushing for wider inclusivity with the pandemic pay program, as workers such as those in public liquor stores and child care workers are excluded.

“We’re happy that B.C.’s program covers more essential workers than in any other province. But the bottom line for us has always been that the program should cover all frontline essential workers—not just some of them. We aren’t finished working on this."