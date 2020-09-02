B.C. has seen 104 new cases, no deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr

UPDATE: 4 p.m.

After five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Interior Health region in the past 24 hours, there are now 18 active cases in the area.

Despite this, none of the cases have required hospitalization.

IH says none of the cases are associated with the outbreak at the water treatment facility near Elkford, which was declared last week.

There remains one active case related to the outbreak among staff at the Okanagan Correctional Centre. The other six people infected have since recovered.

Since the pandemic began, the cases in the province's Interior have been largely centred around the Central Okanagan. More current detailed geographical data, by the province's 90 local health areas, is expected to be released Thursday.

ORIGINAL: 3:40 p.m.

Another 104 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in British Columbia in the past 24 hours, five of which have come from the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the total number of positive tests in the province to 5,952. With 101 new recoveries, active cases grew by just three since Tuesday, to 1,127.

Hospitalizations grew by three, to 33, 14 of whom are being treated in intensive care.

Another 2,786 British Columbians are under active public health monitoring, after coming into contact with known cases.

The number of cases in the Interior Health region grew by five over the past 24 hours, to 445 positive tests since the pandemic began.

There have been no new COVID-related deaths in the province in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, 209 people have died from the virus.

One new COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Surrey Memorial Hospital, while the outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital is officially over.