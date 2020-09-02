161795
BC  

COVID-19 outbreak declared at nephrology unit of a B.C. hospital

Outbreak at hospital

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309630

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the nephrology unit at a hospital in Surrey, B.C.

Fraser Health's interim chief medical health officer says a patient tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Dr. Elizabeth Brodkin says the unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital has fewer than a dozen patients, and staff are being monitored and screened.

She says the unit is closed to new patients and it is not expecting visitors.

Brodkin says an outbreak is defined as a transmission at a hospital site.

She says authorities believe the patient was infected at the nephrology unit.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
158777
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
158628
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161117


Wooden Masterpieces

Galleries
Check out these amazing home projects.
Wooden Masterpieces (2)
Galleries
Jason Bateman pushed Dax Shepard to propose to Kristen Bell
Showbiz
Actor Dax Shepard credits pal Jason Bateman with encouraging him...
Toddler drops mom’s birthday cake
Must Watch
Happy Birthd- never mind.
Ed Sheeran is a first-time dad
Showbiz
Ed Sheeran has welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn.



161910