Dog that mauled Richmond senior escapes euthanasia

Photo: Contributed

A dog that attacked an 80-year-old woman last week in Richmond will not be put down.

Gian Ozla was knocked to the ground and mauled by the pit-bull type animal while out for a walk.

The City of Richmond’s bylaw department and the RCMP investigated the incident and, because the city can’t find any evidence of a previous attack, they could only issue fines against the owner and classify the dog as “dangerous.”

A total of $1,700 worth of fines have been issued, including for having a “dog at large,” “injuring a person,” and “not having the dog licensed.”

As a result, the owner must leash and muzzle the dog when in a public setting.

Family members of the victim were under the impression the dog had attacked someone before and, as well as being shocked by the incident, were concerned for the safety of the public.

However, Clay Adams, city spokesperson, said: “We could not confirm any previous attacks by the same dog, so are treating this as an isolated incident.

“While aware that some people are saying this dog has attacked before, we have no evidence, records or reports to confirm that at this time.

“If there are neighbours or other parties who may be aware of other incidents, we encourage them to call City Bylaw at 604-276-4345 with information.”

If there had been a previous incident, the city could have considered ordering the euthanization of the animal.

Adams added, however, that in most such instances, the owner volunteers to have the pet put down.

The victim spent a night in hospital before being released the next day.