Twin brothers both find dinosaur fossils on Vancouver Island

Amateur paleontologist Pat Trask was walking along the banks of the Trent River on Vancouver Island, when he discovered what may be the fossilized remains of an elasmosaur, a small headed, long-necked creature with paddle-like limbs and a short tail.

“The fossil, which looked to me to be a rib cage, was sticking out of a cliff, about 10 metres above the ground, in plain sight,” said Trask, 64.

The area is well known to Trask, who serves as the natural history curator at the Courtenay and District Museum and Paleontology Centre, as it was less than 10 kilometres from where his twin brother, Mike, also discovered a fossil of the marine reptile in 1988. That fossil, discovered along the banks of the Puntledge River in Courtney, was the first recorded in British Columbia and the first of its kind west of the Rockies. The first ever recorded was discovered in early 1867, in Kansas.

A model of Mike’s find now hangs at the Courtenay and District Museum.

Over the weekend, he was able to return with helpers to safely retrieve the bones from where they have been resting for about 85 million years.

The area around the fossil was encased in plaster (referred to as jackets) and transported to the Courtenay and District Museum. Plans are to return to the site at a later date to see if there are any more remains of the animal to recover.

Trask estimates that he has roughly 60 per cent of a juvenile elasmosaur, about four metres long. His brother’s find was probably of an adult, measuring 12 metres.

While larger, his brother’s find was more corroded, probably due to the chemistry of the soil where it was resting.

Pat’s find might be more significant, as “its preservation is excellent.”

Even more significantly, his find might contain a full skull, which he thinks might lie under the body. If so, it might mean it could be identified as a new species. His brother’s find was missing most of its skull, making that determination impossible.

“Right now it only has a generic name, as an elasmosaur,” said Trask. “The name of this new species can be up for grabs. My hope is that they name it after the province — or my family. It would be a great honour.”

According to Natural Resources Canada, the region is made up of 11 formations of deposited sedimentary rock. It includes alternating layers of conglomerate, sandstone separated by mudstone and fine-grained sandstone. It has a total thickness of up to 5,000 metres. This same formation is responsible for the abundance of coal deposits in the region.

“The find really shows there is stuff in the province yet to be discovered and learned from,” said Victoria Arbour, curator of paleontology at the Royal B.C. Museum.

While the fossil is safe with the Courtney museum, it might be years before it will be ready for public viewing.

Most of the bones are still encased in rock and need the services of a preparator — a technician skilled in fossil preparation.

“The hope is that we have a hard fossil in soft rock, not the other way around,” said Arbour. “Fossils are really easy to break and can crumble when removed.”