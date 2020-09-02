Ladysmith mother killed in weekend hit and run on Vancouver Island

Photo: Contributed

A 35-year-old mother of two has been identified as the victim of a hit-and-run collision Saturday near Ladysmith.

Katie Blogg was killed when a pickup crossed the median and hit her vehicle as she was headed north on the Trans-Canada Highway.

A campaign has been launched to raise money for the education of her children, Harrison and Grace, and for a memorial for Blogg, who is also survived by her husband, Trevor.

The pickup driver fled the scene in what was believed to be a stolen vehicle. He has since been in contact with police, but has yet to turn himself in.

“Several members of our community have expressed a desire to support this family,” the fundraising page says. “At Trevor’s request this GoFundMe has been created to centralize any support you wish to provide.”

The fundraiser, which had a $30,000 goal, had raised close to $86,000 by Tuesday afternoon.

Cpl. Mike Halskov of B.C. RCMP Traffic Services said the suspect is being urged to surrender to the RCMP detachment nearest to him.

“We are, in the interim, continuing to work around the clock on this file, interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence,” he said. “As well, we are using all legal means at our disposal to locate the driver and take him into custody, as safely as possible and as soon as possible.”

Halskov said police believe the suspect has told others about his involvement in the crash, so they would like to hear from them at the nearest RCMP detachment or through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).