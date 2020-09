Photo: DriveBC

Massey Tunnel traffic slowly got back to normal in the Lower Mainland this morning after an overnight head-on collision had the connector between Richmond and Delta closed in both directions.

The accident happened in the southbound tube in the early hours, with maintenance crews working in the northbound section.

It took until about 7 a.m. for the crossing to reopen fully to traffic.

There is no word on the severity of the crash or any injuries involved.