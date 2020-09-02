162114
Head-on crash in Massey Tunnel confirmed as fatality

Tunnel crash was fatal

Alan Campbell / Richmond News

UPDATE: 12:10 p.m.

One person has died and two people are in hospital in serious condition following a crash in the Massey Tunnel overnight.

Just after midnight, southbound vehicle on Highway 99 crossed the centreline inside the tunnel, colliding with an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 61-year-old woman from Richmond, died in the crash. A passenger in her vehicle and the driver of the vehicle that crossed the centre line were taken to hospital with serious injuries, police say.

“Alcohol may be a factor in the crash, however the investigation is in the early stages, and all possible factors are being considered," says Staff Sgt. Quentin Frewing with Lower Mainland Traffic Services.

Anyone who may have dash camera footage or may have been a witness is asked to call Const. Lee Sandau at 604-970-8691.

UPDATE: noon

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed one fatality from an overnight head-on crash at the George Massey Tunnel.

“I can confirm the BC Coroners Service was notified to investigate a death at that location,” a Coroners Service spokesperson said in an email.

“We are early in our investigation to determine the cause, with no further details at this time.”

The crash happened while maintenance crews were working in the northbound section of the tunnel.

The police investigation resulted in both lanes of the tunnel closed until 7 a.m. 

ORIGINAL: 9:30 a.m.

Massey Tunnel traffic slowly got back to normal in the Lower Mainland this morning after an overnight head-on collision had the connector between Richmond and Delta closed in both directions.

The accident happened in the southbound tube in the early hours, with maintenance crews working in the northbound section.

It took until about 7 a.m. for the crossing to reopen fully to traffic.

There is no word on the severity of the crash or any injuries involved.

