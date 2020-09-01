Ten tickets handed out for breaking COVID-19 gathering rules

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Mike Farnworth

Six $2,000 violation tickets were issued to people hosting parties and events in the first week the fines were introduced in British Columbia.

On Tuesday, the B.C. government said between Aug. 21 and 28, ten tickets were issued. These included the six $2,000 violation tickets for event organizers and four $200 tickets for those not following the direction of police or event staff.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth introduced the new measures on Aug. 21, which gives police and other provincial enforcement officers the power to issue fines to people breaking Dr. Bonnie Henry's public health orders on event sizes.

"Since we announced the new enforcement measures, we've seen several examples of violation tickets being issued to people breaking the law," said Farnworth in a statement.

"It's disappointing to see behaviour that shows a blatant disregard for the safety of citizens. It's time to stop breaking the rules. It's time to do better. It's my hope that these enforcement measures will result in a change in behaviour and fewer violation tickets will be needed in the future."

A party host in Victoria was hit with the big fine on the same day the fines went into effect, while four fines were handed out to businesses in Surrey a few days later.

B.C.'s state of emergency was extended once again this week, through to the end of Sept. 15. The state of emergency gives Farnworht “extraordinary powers” under the Emergency Program Act to help battle COVID-19, and must be renewed every two weeks.