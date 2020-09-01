Coast Guard hovercraft called to help RCMP in Wreck Beach arrest

Photo: _ironix/Reddit RCMP are assisted in taking an allegedly drunk man off of Wreck Beach in handcuffs, with the use of a Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft.

Video has surfaced of a Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft assisting multiple RCMP officers in transporting an allegedly drunk man off Wreck Beach.

This form of outside assistance is "a last resort," admitted University Detachment RCMP Cst. Christina Martin.

Located on the edge of the University of British Columbia, Wreck Beach has no docks in order for a boat to gain access to its shores. It’s generally only reached by a flight of hundreds of steep stairs.

“Hovercrafts are used all over, especially in the Lower Mainland, to transport people off of islands in an emergency situation,” added Martin.

In the instance of the man seen being hauled onto the hovercraft, in handcuffs, held up by police officers on either side of him, Martin said it was most likely a case of ensuring everyone’s safety.

“Sometimes we call in the hovercraft if someone is injured or unable to stay stable on their feet because getting them up those stairs could pose a safety risk to them or [police],” Martin said.

Crowds cheered in the video posted to Reddit Tuesday, while police officers take the man aboard the hovercraft and off the beach.

Reinforcement from the Canadian Coast Guard, in the form of a hovercraft that lowers directly onto Wreck Beach, can be lifesaving, Martin said.

“People have had heart attacks on that beach,” said Martin, adding that fire crews and emergency responders can get down those stairs.

“But if someone is injured and has to be laid flat on a stretcher, going back up is often dangerous for the patient," she said. Not to mention time-consuming.

"Hovercrafts are a huge asset to the RCMP."

The full video, which contains partial nudity, can be viewed here on Reddit.