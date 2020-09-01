160553
BC  

B.C. saw 58 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, in past 24 hours

58 new virus cases, 1 death

UPDATED: 4:00 p.m.

Interior Health has confirmed there are 15 active cases of COVID-19 in the region, all of whom are in isolation.

No one is in hospital, and there were no new cases reported overnight. 

The Okanagan Correctional Centre outbreak remains at seven cases, one of which is active.

ORIGINAL: 3:40 p.m.

There were 58 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in British Columbia in the past 24 hours, none of which came from the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in the province to 5,848, and there is now 1,124 active cases of the virus. This is up slightly from Monday's active case count and, once again, it's the highest active case count in the province since the pandemic began.

Three more COVID-positive people have been hospitalized since Monday, bringing the total hospitalizations to 31, 10 of whom are in intensive care.

After four people died from the virus over the past weekend, another person died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 209.

In addition to the positive cases in B.C., another 2,761 are currently being monitored by public health, as a result of exposures to COVID-positive people.

There remains COVID-19 outbreaks at eight long-term seniors care homes and two acute-care facilities.

A new exposure alert was issued for the Nass Valley, for anyone who may have attended “recent gatherings” between Aug. 21 and 25.

"As we transition to the next phase of our COVID-19 pandemic in B.C. and prepare for the respiratory season ahead, it is time for all of us to regroup and refocus our efforts to keep the number of new cases low and slow,” Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in Tuesday's press release.

"Keeping our groups small, using a mask when we are inside and in close contact with people we don't know, giving others the space to stay safe in uncontrolled environments, washing our hands regularly and always staying home when ill - these important actions will help to protect our communities and keep our loved ones safe.”

