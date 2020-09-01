Principal snared by Fraser Valley Creep Catchers found guilty of 'conduct unbecoming a teacher'

Photo: Fraser Valley Creep Catchers Jason Alan Obert while being confronted by the Fraser Valley Creep Catchers in 2016

A former Fraser Valley principal has been found guilty of “conduct unbecoming a teacher” following being ensnared by the Creep Catchers after texting sexualized messages to decoys he thought were minors.

Jason Alan Obert was the subject of a highly-publicized Fraser Valley Creep Catchers video in October 2016 that saw him ambushed by the vigilante group in the food court of a mall in Abbotsford. He was principal at Windebank Elementary School at the time.

Details of the text exchanges between Obert and the Creep Catchers prior to that meeting have been made public for the first time through a disciplinary decision from the BC Teacher Regulation Branch.

The ruling issued July 29, but posted online Tuesday, found Obert guilty of misconduct and reserved a penalty for a later date.

Obert attempted to explain his meeting with the Creep Catchers as a research project for a piece he was going to be writing about them, something the BC Teacher Regulation Branch rejected.

“The panel finds that the respondent’s explanation that his conduct was at best innocent personal research and at worst, flirtatious texting as part of role playing, is not plausible,” the tribunal ruled. “The respondent’s rationalization that his conduct was simply research and/or role playing does not alter the fact that he continued to send text messages to 'Sara' after she represented to him that she was 15 years old, and that many of the messages to 'Sara' and her friend 'Hannah' (who represented that she was 14) were sexualized.”

'Sara' and 'Hannah,' the two decoy youths, were actually Chelsea Bullon of the Fraser Valley Creep Catchers.

Obert first messaged Sara on Skout in late September 2016

In the initial text exchange on the Skout Chat log presented to the tribunal, ‘Sara’ says in her fifth text, “I wanna be honest, you seem like a nice guy … I’m 15 is that okay with you?”

Obert responds, “Whoa. Why are u on here?”

Sara texted that she is on to meet new people and is shy in person.

Obert then texts, “Lol u a cop”, and asks her to send him a picture of herself making a peace sign. Bullon, the Creep Catcher, responded with a photo of one of her young-looking friends making a peace sign.

Sara texts, “Happy now Lolz,” to which Obert responds “Ya but when was that second pic taken; Btw u look amazing; U should not be shy; Guys ur age must hit on u all the time”. Still in their initial exchange, Obert asks ‘Sara’ if she has ever dated “an older guy before”, and Sara responds that the oldest was 18.

In a text exchange on Sept. 19, 2016, Obert texted the Creep Catchers decoy “Love to see what U wore today sexy”; “So how long u been single” “U must get hit on a lot ur pretty hot Sara.” He also asks Sara when she broke up with her 18- year-old boyfriend and, “He ur first?”

Obert would later text ‘Hannah,’ a 14-year-old friend of Sara, who was also a decoy operated by the Creep Catchers. She disclosed to him that she was 14. Also detailed in the text logs, are offers from Obert to supply the underage girls with cannabis and alcohol.

On Sept. 25, 2016, Sara texted Obert that Hannah was colouring Sara’s hair black and that she can’t send Obert a picture because she looks like she “painted her head with tar”, to which Obert texts, “U would look soo hot painted in tar lol.

Obert eventually made plans to meet ‘Sara’ and ‘Hannah’ at the Highstreet Mall on Oct. 2, 2016, a meeting that fell through after both parties got spooked. The text logs reveal Obert was skeptical of the identity of Sara and Hannah while he was at the mall.

“Ya ur a cop or something,” Obert texted ‘Sara.’ “There’s something about this that don’t add up too bad ur quite fin; Fine; U see me walk by; Maybe another time lol.”

The text logs show Sara feign anger and call the meeting off, but Obert would continue to text her and Hannah in the following week.

A second meeting, this time at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre, was set up for Oct. 14, 2016, which was caught on video by the Creep Catchers.

When confronted, Obert says in the video “all I did was talk” as he puts up his hood and walks away from the food court area of the mall.

The fallout once the video hit the internet was immediate, with school district superintendent Angus Wilson being alerted to the video on a Saturday morning.

“Mr. Wilson testified that he spent all of that Saturday in a series of phone calls with the district trustees, the senior staff of the school, as well as the district’s lawyers, regarding the video and the steps he and his staff had to take to deal with the impact of the video on the school and its community,” the tribunal’s decision states.

In a series of meetings with parents, Wilson heard that the allegations facing Obert represented “every parent’s nightmare.” Media coverage of the incident was wide-reaching.

Obert was fired by the school district on Dec. 14, 2016. Criminal charges were approved against him, but were stayed by the Crown in 2017 in exchange for a nine-month peace bond. The Abbotsford Police would later hand its files on the investigation over to the Teacher Regulation Branch.

The TRB found Obert guilty of “unbecoming” conduct on a balance of probabilities, a civil standard lower than what is required for a criminal conviction. The penalty-stage of the hearing has been adjourned pending submissions from both parties.