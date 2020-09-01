Group of B.C. musicians surprised by Gene Simmons jumping on stage

Photo: CTV Vancouver News Kiss frontman, Gene Simmons (left) jumps on stage to sing with a group of B.C. musicians.

Last weekend, a group of musicians were graced with a surprise guest as they preformed. Rock legend, Gene Simmons was in house and jumped on stage to rock out with a band

According to CTV News, the Kiss frontman was seen at the Alpine Cafe in Whistler and was called up by the band, borrowing a bass guitar to play with the group.

Simmons is married to Canadian actress and model Shannon Tweed owns a home in Whistler.

The star-struck musicians said on social media that the rockstar was a good sport and even left some money in a tip jar.

"We just all got – I'd call it like a sprinkling of fairy dust. To be able to stand next to Gene Simmons during this moment in time… it was just an incredible thing to be a part of," musician Monty Biggins.

The Kiss star apparently returned and played a second time.

- With files from CTV News Vancouver