Group of B.C. musicians surprised by Gene Simmons jumping on stage

Last weekend, a group of musicians were graced with a surprise guest as they preformed. Rock legend, Gene Simmons was in house and jumped on stage to rock out with a band
According to CTV News, the Kiss frontman was seen at the Alpine Cafe in Whistler and was called up by the band, borrowing a bass guitar to play with the group.
Simmons is married to Canadian actress and model Shannon Tweed owns a home in Whistler.
The star-struck musicians said on social media that the rockstar was a good sport and even left some money in a tip jar.
"We just all got – I'd call it like a sprinkling of fairy dust. To be able to stand next to Gene Simmons during this moment in time… it was just an incredible thing to be a part of," musician Monty Biggins.
The Kiss star apparently returned and played a second time.
- With files from CTV News Vancouver
Playing with other musicians is a blessing during these tough times... But an impromptu jam with Gene Simmons... That's special. He was such a nice guy who said some great things about my playing... Just an awesome night! The music community is alive and kicking ? . . . #femaledrummer #femalemusician #drums #drumsolo #drummer #genesimmons #jamsession #travelling