Group of B.C. musicians surprised by Gene Simmons jumping on stage

Simmons rocks out on stage

Last weekend, a group of musicians were graced with a surprise guest as they preformed. Rock legend, Gene Simmons was in house and jumped on stage to rock out with a band 

According to CTV News, the Kiss frontman was seen at the Alpine Cafe in Whistler and was called up by the band, borrowing a bass guitar to play with the group.

Simmons is married to Canadian actress and model Shannon Tweed owns a home in Whistler.

The star-struck musicians said on social media that the rockstar was a good sport and even left some money in a tip jar.

"We just all got – I'd call it like a sprinkling of fairy dust. To be able to stand next to Gene Simmons during this moment in time… it was just an incredible thing to be a part of," musician Monty Biggins.

The Kiss star apparently returned and played a second time.

- With files from CTV News Vancouver 

