BC  

Serious injuries in hammer attack linked to drug trade in Campbell River

Man survives hammer attack

Jeff Bell / Times Colonist - | Story: 309472

A 42-year-old Campbell River man suffered serious injuries in a Monday night hammer attack, but has since been released from hospital.

RCMP responded to a report about the incident just after 6 p.m. They were told two assailants had approached a man in a parked car and set upon him, then headed to a nearby home known to police.

One suspect was arrested immediately, while the other fled and is still at large.

The suspect taken into custody is a 47-year-old Campbell River man. He could be facing charges of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Police located two other people, as well, and arrested them for outstanding warrants.

A search of the residence also turned up several grams of methamphetamine and stolen goods.

“This is a stark reminder of the violence that follows the drug trade,” said Campbell River RCMP Const. Maury Tyre. “The homes that house this activity are a plague on the community and the local RCMP are constantly investigating these houses."

