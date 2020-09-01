Vancouver's Burrard Bridge covered in shoes to mark overdose deaths

Photo: @sweatco/Instagram

Drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians on Vancouver's Burrard Bridge the last two days encountered an unusual sight – hundreds of pairs of shoes tied to the walkway with purple ribbon.

The shoes were placed to mark Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31.

A group called Moms Stop the Harm is behind the effort, and the shoes represent the number of people lost to drug overdose deaths in B.C. in the months of May, June and July.

There were 175 overdose deaths in B.C. in July 2020 alone. According to figures released earlier in August, B.C. recorded 909 illicit drug deaths between Jan. 1 and July 31.

The shoe display, called "Lost Soles: Gone Too Soon," collected shoes from across the region.

Tied with ribbons using the overdose awareness campaign's signature purple, the shoes also bore messages about ending the stigma of overdose deaths – many of the messages deeply personal and honouring a loved one who has died.

"Each and every person who died was the light of someone’s life, and their absence leaves a profound void," said B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy.

Events were held across the province, nation, and around the world to mark Overdose Awareness Day.

The shoes will be taken down today and donated to organizations in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.