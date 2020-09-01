162114
BC  

Vancouver's Burrard Bridge covered in shoes to mark overdose deaths

Shoes mark lives lost

Lindsay William-Ross/Vancouver is Awesome - | Story: 309469

Drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians on Vancouver's Burrard Bridge the last two days encountered an unusual sight – hundreds of pairs of shoes tied to the walkway with purple ribbon.

The shoes were placed to mark Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31.

A group called Moms Stop the Harm is behind the effort, and the shoes represent the number of people lost to drug overdose deaths in B.C. in the months of May, June and July.

There were 175 overdose deaths in B.C. in July 2020 alone. According to figures released earlier in August, B.C. recorded 909 illicit drug deaths between Jan. 1 and July 31. 

The shoe display, called "Lost Soles: Gone Too Soon," collected shoes from across the region.

Tied with ribbons using the overdose awareness campaign's signature purple, the shoes also bore messages about ending the stigma of overdose deaths – many of the messages deeply personal and honouring a loved one who has died. 

"Each and every person who died was the light of someone’s life, and their absence leaves a profound void," said B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy.

Events were held across the province, nation, and around the world to mark Overdose Awareness Day. 

The shoes will be taken down today and donated to organizations in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
161356
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
161117
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161117


Postman Pat doing his rounds

Must Watch
“This was spotted on bank Holiday Sunday afternoon around 4pm in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire. He had driven from one end of...
Tuesday Meme Dump- September 1, 2020
Galleries
What better way to kick off September than by laughing at some...
Tuesday Meme Dump- September 1, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Brian Austin Green: ‘I’ll never say never to getting back with Megan Fox’
Showbiz
Brian Austin Green insists it's a "never say never"
Dog perfectly imitates owner on crutches
Must Watch
This dog totally mocks his owner’s walk… or is he...



162160
161715