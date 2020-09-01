Province releases salaries of BC's highest paid public executives

Photo: UBC Santa Ono

B.C.'s Ministry of Finance has released its list of highest paid senior managers across the public sector.

The ministry says it is "committed to ensuring that executive compensation is fair and transparent for the public, and that public sector boards are held accountable for their compensation decisions."

While the authority of the Public Sector Employers Act does not include K-12 public school superintendents, the ministry notes there is an expectation that boards of education will honour the spirit and intent of this direction.

The Act requires disclosure of an organization’s CEO/president and the next four highest-ranking or highest-paid executives with decision-making authority, earning an annualized base salary of $125,000 or more during the previous fiscal year.

These disclosure requirements apply to more than 120 of B.C.’s public sector employers, including the public service, Crown corporations, post-secondary institutions, research universities and health authorities. The 60 K-12 school districts disclose by the end of the year.

The highest paid executives in B.C.'s public sector in 2019-20 are:

1. Thomas Bechard, president and CEO, Powerex

Salary: $358,800

Holdback/bonus: $540,000

Benefits: $19,249

Pension: $17,474

All other compensation: $2,322

Total compensation 2019-20: $937,845

Total compensation 2018-19: $938,499

2. Santa J. Ono, president and vice-chancellor, University of British Columbia

Salary: $475,483

Holdback/bonus: $0

Benefits: $12,372

Pension: $46,572

All other compensation: $70,798

Total compensation 2019-20: $605,225

Total compensation 2018-19: $601,772

3. Chris O’Riley, president and CEO, BC Hydro

Salary: $370,190

Holdback/bonus: $30,871

Benefits: $22,330

Pension: $93,658

All other compensation: $49,035

Total compensation 2019-20: $566,084

Total compensation 2018-19: $554,900

4. Shelley Legin, CFO and vice-president administration, Vancouver Island University

Salary: $162,574

Holdback/bonus: $0

Benefits: $8,801

Pension: $16,810

All other compensation: $333,371

Total compensation 2019-20: $521,556

Total compensation 2018-19: $231,995

5. Brenda Leong, chair, BC Securities Commission

Salary: $452,039

Holdback/bonus: $0

Benefits: $10,980

Pension: $44,526

All other compensation: $7,658

Total compensation 2019-20: $515,203

Total compensation 2018-19: $502,848

6. Nicolas Jimenez, president and CEO, ICBC

Salary: $390,606

Holdback/bonus: $0

Benefits: $16,302

Pension: $49,607

All other compensation: $18,165

Total compensation 2019-20: $474,680

Total compensation 2018-19: $468,783

7. Andrew Szeri, vice-president academic and provost, University of British Columbia

Salary: $402,441

Holdback/bonus: $0

Benefits: $8,715

Pension: $39,268

All other compensation: $1,950

Total compensation 2019-20: $452,374

Total compensation 2018-19: $444,415

8. Andrew Petter, president, Simon Fraser University

Salary: $332,665

Holdback/bonus: $33,000

Benefits: $8,807

Pension: $32,847

All other compensation: $36,531

Total compensation 2019-20: $443,850

Total compensation 2018-19: $439,910

9. James Cassels, president and vice chancellor, University of Victoria

Salary: $387,848

Holdback/bonus: $0

Benefits: $7,580

Pension: $47,633

All other compensation: $146

Total compensation 2019-20: $443,207

Total compensation 2018-19: $432,979

10. David Wong, executive vice-president and CFO, finance, tech, supply chain, BC Hydro

Salary: $291,544

Holdback/bonus: $48,529

Benefits: $20,521

Pension: $73,761

All other compensation: $3,400

Total compensation 2019-20: $437,755

Total compensation 2018-19: $268,054

Note: Total compensation includes base salary, performance-based holdback or pay, statutory and health benefits and pension contributions, as well as other allowances and/or payments, such as vacation payout, sick leave payout, vehicle allowance, paid parking, lump sum severance, retirement allowance, professional fees and administrative leave.