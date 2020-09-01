160553
Man arrested after allegedly flashing teens in Langley

Sarah Grochowski/Vancouver is Awesome - | Story: 309454

WARNING: This article links to a video containing vulgar and sexually explicit language.

Caught on video that has made rounds on social media, a 33-year-old Surrey man admitted to exposing himself to minors at a Langley gas station Friday night.

The alleged flasher – who has now been identified by Langley RCMP – is pictured telling a teenager filming that “there is nothing wrong with” the indecent exposure of which he has been accused.

The man is filmed accusing the teens of “checking [him] out” after they repeatedly asked him to leave them alone.

“Your girl was interested? She was checking me out, totally,” the man insisted.

He continued to approach them.

"Age is just a number,” he said to the teens. “There’s no penalty ... because it’s natural," he added.

Langley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Holly Largy confirmed receiving a report of a male making alleged “sexualized remarks” toward Brookswood teens on Aug. 28.

After being located by police the next morning, the man was arrested and could face charges – for both the incident in question and other warrants against him.

The suspect was released Sunday with strict conditions, including:

  • He must not be within 50 metres of any place females ages 16 years or younger live, work, attend a school, or happen to be.
  • He must have no contact or communication with females 16 years of age or younger.
  • He must not communicate or attempt to communicate by any electronic means with any females under the age of 16.

The man is scheduled to appear in Surrey provincial court on Sept. 9.

