Exhausted, hypothermic paddle boarder rescued from Boundary Bay

Photo: DPD

A paddle boarder was rescued from the waters of Delta's Centennial Beach on Saturday, thanks to police and the quick thinking of her companion.

Around 11:30 a.m., Delta Police received a call about a paddle border reported missing from the popular Boundary Bay beach.

Police say the wind had apparently taken the paddle boarder far from the beach, and she hadn’t been seen by her companion for over 40 minutes.

Police say about 10 minutes later, the original caller phoned back to indicate he’d found his missing friend, however, police learned the boarder had become extremely cold and was unable to continue on her own. At the time, the tide was quite far out.

“Learning of her plight, our officers made a two-kilometre trek out in the shallow waters of Boundary Bay, locating the duo around 12:20 p.m.,” said Insp. Ciaran Feenan. “The paddle boarder’s condition was deteriorating, and she was unable to walk, so police started carrying her back to shore, as the tide was coming in. “Approximately one km from the shore, two Delta firefighters came out to assist our officers, and wrapped the boarder in thermal blankets. Police and firefighters then alternated carrying her safely back to shore.”

DPD say this summer many people have taken up paddle boarding as a way to get outside. However, the sport is not without its risks, and DPD advise people to paddle with a buddy if possible – a decision that was definitely the right one in this situation.

“Weather conditions can change quickly, even in shallow waters,” added Feenan. “We definitely advise going out with a companion, and having a phone in a waterproof case.”

The boarder was taken to hospital. Police called to follow up and were assured she is doing much better.