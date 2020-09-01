162114
162272
BC  

Exhausted, hypothermic paddle boarder rescued from Boundary Bay

Scary paddling ordeal

Ian Jacques / Delta Optimist - | Story: 309452

A paddle boarder was rescued from the waters of Delta's Centennial Beach on Saturday, thanks to police and the quick thinking of her companion.

Around 11:30 a.m., Delta Police received a call about a paddle border reported missing from the popular Boundary Bay beach.

Police say the wind had apparently taken the paddle boarder far from the beach, and she hadn’t been seen by her companion for over 40 minutes.

Police say about 10 minutes later, the original caller phoned back to indicate he’d found his missing friend, however, police learned the boarder had become extremely cold and was unable to continue on her own. At the time, the tide was quite far out.

“Learning of her plight, our officers made a two-kilometre trek out in the shallow waters of Boundary Bay, locating the duo around 12:20 p.m.,” said Insp. Ciaran Feenan. “The paddle boarder’s condition was deteriorating, and she was unable to walk, so police started carrying her back to shore, as the tide was coming in. “Approximately one km from the shore, two Delta firefighters came out to assist our officers, and wrapped the boarder in thermal blankets. Police and firefighters then alternated carrying her safely back to shore.”

DPD say this summer many people have taken up paddle boarding as a way to get outside. However, the sport is not without its risks, and DPD advise people to paddle with a buddy if possible – a decision that was definitely the right one in this situation.

“Weather conditions can change quickly, even in shallow waters,” added Feenan. “We definitely advise going out with a companion, and having a phone in a waterproof case.”

The boarder was taken to hospital. Police called to follow up and were assured she is doing much better.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
156434
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
161814
161622
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161738


Brian Austin Green: ‘I’ll never say never to getting back with Megan Fox’

Showbiz
Brian Austin Green insists it's a "never say never" kind of situation when it comes to potentially reconciling with...
Dog perfectly imitates owner on crutches
Must Watch
This dog totally mocks his owner’s walk… or is he...
Seemingly endless Basenji puppies pour out of dog bed
Must Watch
Like a clown car this dog bed is holding much more than meets the...
Playful kitty uses chimney to ambush buddy
Must Watch
Trick level: 1000
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.



161715