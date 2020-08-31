159194
Delta lifeboat rescues capsized boater

Capsized boater rescued

Delta Optimist

The danger of boating alone was brought home to Brent Bowden of Richmond when his small 11-foot aluminum boat suddenly started to take on water and sink leaving him swimming for this life.

Last Thursday, Aug. 27, the Delta Lifeboat was returning into Sea Reach to the Delta Lifeboat Station in Ladner from an evening of training for its volunteer crew.

At 8:45 p.m., one of the lookouts reported debris in the water ahead. It was now after sunset and getting dark.

On closer investigation it was found to be a submerged small boat with loose gear that had floated free.

Suddenly one of the lookouts reported he could hear a cry for help. Switching on the ship’s powerful searchlights reviled a man in the water waving.

The Lifeboat was manoeuvred alongside and the man was hauled aboard where he was treated for hypothermia. While he was being attended to, the Lifeboat crew managed to recover some of the debris and lash the Skiff to the stern. After making full report to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, the Lifeboat returned at 10 p.m. to Ladner where the survivor was met by a thankful wife.

“This was a very lucky rescue, for with total darkness descending and an outflowing river, the survivor would have been swept out into the Gulf and perhaps not found until the next day with possibly tragic results,” said John Horton, OIC Delta Lifeboat, Canadian Lifeboat Institution.

